Knights Fall to Sounds 5-4 on Sunday

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by score of 5-4 from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN on Sunday night. With the loss, the Knights finished the six-game series against the Sounds with two wins and four losses.

The Sounds started the game with an early 2-0 lead after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning against Charlotte RHP Chase Solesky. The first inning damage was done by first baseman Keston Hiura, who launched his 21st home run of the season.

Two innings later, the Sounds tacked on another run against Solesky to make it a 3-0 lead. The Sounds later added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it a 4-0 lead. All four runs were scored against Solesky, who gave up four runs on eight hits over four innings. He did not factor in the decision.

Trailing the Sounds by a score of 4-0, the Knights battled back in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 4-4. Shortstop Erik González got the Knights on the scoreboard first with an RBI single. Second baseman Laz Rivera had the big hit of the inning, a two-run double to make it a 4-3 ballgame. Rivera had two hits and two RBI in the finale on Sunday. The Knights then tied the game on a fielder's choice by Yolbert Sánchez.

With the game knotted at 4-4, the Sounds fought back in the bottom of the ninth inning against reliever Jordan Holloway (1-2, 7.58). Nashville shortstop Patrick Dorrian singled home Jahmai Jones to lead the Sounds to the 5-4 win. Holloway was saddled with the loss in the final game of the six-game set.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before opening a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. First pitch on Tuesday night is set for 6:35 p.m. from Truist Field.

