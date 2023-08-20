Jacksonville Takes Series Finale from Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Troy Johnston homered and Jake Mangum drove in three runs on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp captured the series finale 7-4 from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park.

With Lehigh Valley (64-53, 28-16) ahead 1-0, IronPigs reliever Brett Schulze (0-1) walked Dane Myers to start the second. After a ground out, Schulze's day ended on another free pass, this time to Jacob Amaya. Santiago Chavez greeted new reliever Taylor Lehman with an RBI single to tie the score. The Jumbo Shrimp (57-62, 25-20) took the lead on a two-run base hit by Mangum.

Jacksonville added to its lead in the third. Xavier Edwards singled with one out. Johnston followed by cracking a two-run shot to right to widen the gap to 5-1.

The score remained that way until the sixth, when Simon Muzziotti hit a solo homer to right.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded in the eighth. Amaya doubled to jumpstart the frame. After two pop outs, Mangum smacked an RBI double to make it 6-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Kody Clemens singled with one out. Two batters after that, Aramis Garcia, who had homered in the first for the game's first run, registered his second multi-homer game of the series with a two-run blast, slicing the lead in half.

In the ninth inning, Johnston, Dane Myers and Peyton Burdick each singled with one out. The latter knock scored a run to extend the advantage to 7-4.

The Jacksonville bullpen yielded just three runs on four hits in 7.0 innings on Sunday. José Castillo earned his first Jumbo Shrimp win with 2.0 hitless innings and Anthony Maldonado closed it out in the bottom of the ninth for his sixth save.

After Monday's off day, Jacksonville begins a six-game series at the Columbus Clippers with Tuesday's 6:15 p.m. first pitch. LHP Daniel Castano (3-0, 3.46 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Clippers LHP Joey Cantillo (4-2, 4.36 ERA). Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN 690 and www.ESPN690.com.

