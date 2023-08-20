Vihuelas Vanquish Caballeros, Walk-off to Win Series

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Vihuelas de Nashville (64-54, 24-20) battled back for their 10th walk-off of the season as Patrick Dorrian delivered the game-ending RBI single that scored Jahmai Jones and gave Nashville a 5-4 win over the Caballeros de Charlotte (43-77, 8-37) on Sunday night at First Horizon Park. The win gives Nashville their second-straight series win.

Tied up at 4-4 entering the bottom of the ninth, Jones reached with a walk and then stole second on Tyler Black's strikeout, putting a runner in scoring position with two down. After Charlotte intentionally walked Keston Hiura, Dorrian deposited the first pitch into right field that scored Jones from second and gave Nashville another thrilling win.

Hiura put the Vihuelas ahead early with a two-run homer to right, his 21st home run of the season. Nashville tallied another run in the third inning on an Owen Miller groundout, then their fourth on Jones' RBI single to left. Starter Eric Lauer did his part in the start, holding Charlotte scoreless through 5.0 innings with three singles given up in the no decision.

Nashville was rolling up 4-0 before Charlotte's seventh inning rally that tied the game. The Caballeros scored off of back-to-back RBI hits and a groundout to draw even after being held quiet all night. Nashville relievers were excellent after the game was tied, with J.B. Bukauskas working 1.2 scoreless innings and Darrell Thompson (4-3) gave the guys a chance for the walk-off with a quiet ninth inning.

Dorrian was due for a clutch hit having struggled in recent games. Entering his final at-bat, he was 0-for-9 with nine strikeouts dating back to Friday night. Hiura and Black each had multi-hit games with the former adding two RBI with the home run. Jones also had a great night with a run scoring single and two walks and scoring the game-scoring run.

The Sounds will have Monday off before starting a six-game series at Gwinnett against Atlanta's affiliate on Tuesday. Both teams' starting pitchers are to be determined. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT at Coolray Field.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville recorded their second walk-off of the series and 10th this season at First Horizon Park. It was the first walk-off win on a hit that was not a home run since Keston Hiura's infield single scored Eddy Alvarez in a 6-5 win vs. Omaha on April 29.

Patrick Dorrian's walk-off single came after the left-handed hitter had struck out in nine consecutive plate appearances. The nine strikeouts is the longest strikeout streak by any Sounds hitter this season.

Keston Hiura extended his on-base streak to 17 games (since July 28) and hitting streak to seven games (since August 11) with a homer and single. He is batting .348 (23-for-66) with six homers, 22 RBI and a 1.072 OPS during the on-base streak.

Tyler Black has reached base in all 13 Triple-A games played with a double and single. Though hitting .213 (10-for-47) during the streak, Black has drawn 11 walks and scored 13 runs since getting promoted from Double-A Biloxi on August 6.

Nashville's win in the series finale was their first since taking the final game in the five-game set against Columbus on July 9 (7-6 in 8 innings). Overall, they are 8-13 in series finales with seven series wins.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.