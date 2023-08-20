Pitching Propels Mud Hens Past Storm Chasers

TOLEDO - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 3-0 at Fifth Third Field on Sunday afternoon.

The pitching matchup consisted of Jack O'Loughlin for the Mud Hens and Andrew Hoffmann for the Storm Chasers.

Bubba Thompson would begin the game with a flyout. Edward Olivares singled and stole second base. Nick Pratto drew a walk and Nick Loftin reached on a fielder's choice error, loading the bases. Devin Mann grounded into a forceout, getting Olivares at the plate. Tyler Gentry would flyout to end the inning, allowing O'Loughlin to escape the jam.

Wenceel Perez would draw a leadoff walk, but would be caught stealing second base for the first out. Justyn-Henry Malloy drew a one-out walk to put the Hens back on the bases. Colt Keith flied out for the second out. Tyler Nevin drew a two-out walk, but a popout by Andre Lipcius stranded both runners and ended the inning.

O'Loughlin would retire the Storm Chasers in order in the second inning. Nate Eaton would flyout, Jose Briceno would groundout and Angelo Castellano would flyout to end the inning.

Hoffmann would retire the Mud Hens in order in the second inning, getting Eddys Leonard to groundout and striking out both Ryan Kreidler and Donny Sands to end the inning.

O'Loughlin needed just 10 pitches to retire the Chasers in order in the third inning, getting Thompson to groundout and striking out both Olivares and Pratto.

Hoffmann got two quick outs to begin the third inning, striking out Nick Solak and getting Perez to flyout. Malloy reached on an error and came home to score on Keith's RBI double, making it 1-0 Mud Hens. Hoffmann bounced back to strikeout Nevin and end the inning.

O'Loughlin once again got through the Chasers in order in the fourth inning, getting both Loftin and Mann to groundout and finishing the inning with a strikeout of Gentry.

Hoffmann would begin the fourth inning by striking out Lipcius and Leonard. Kreidler would draw a two-out walk, but was stranded after Sands would strikeout to end the inning.

O'Loughlin would retire the Chasers in order again in the fifth inning, getting Eaton to lineout and getting both Briceno and Castellano to groundout. That would end the night for O'Loughlin after 5.0 innings, allowing one run, one walk and three strikeouts. O'Loughlin retired the last 14 batters that he faced. O'Loughlin would claim the win, moving to 2-5 on the season.

Hoffmann would be greeted with a leadoff double by Solak to begin the fifth inning. Perez flied out for the first out. Malloy would provide an insurance run with a RBI single, making it 2-0 Mud Hens. Keith would strikeout, but that would be the final out he'd make. Back-to-back walks of Nevin and Lipcius would load the bases and chase him from the game. Will Klein would enter and get Leonard to lineout to end the inning. That would close the book on Hoffmann. Hoffmann claimed the loss after pitching 4.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits, six walks and eight strikeouts. Hoffmann is now 0-1 on the season.

Sean Guenther would enter to pitch the sixth inning for the Mud Hens. Guenther would get both Thompson and Olivares to groundout to begin the inning. Pratto would draw a walk, but would be erased on a fielder's choice from Loftin to end the inning.

Klein would return to pitch the sixth inning. Kreidler would greet him with a leadoff solo home run, making it 3-0 Mud Hens. Klein would bounce back and strikeout both Sands and Solak, followed by a popout by Perez to end the inning.

Guenther would return to pitch the seventh inning, retiring the side in order. Guenther would strikeout Mann, get Gentry to flyout and strikeout Eaton to end the inning. That would close the book on Guenter after 2.0 innings pitched walking one and striking out two batters. Guenther picked up his second hold of the season.

Klein would return to pitch the seventh inning for Omaha, retiring the side in order. Klein struck out Malloy, got Keith to groundout and Nevin to lineout. That would close the book on Klein after 2.1 innings pitched, allowing one run on one hit (one home run) and three strikeouts.

Trey Wingenter enter to pitch in the eighth inning for the Mud Hens. Briceno would lineout for the first out. Castellano would reach on an error and Thompson would draw a walk to give Omaha a chance to tie. Wingenter held it there, striking out Olivares and getting Pratto to flyout to end the inning. That would close the book on Wingenter after 1.0 inning pitched, walking one and striking out one batter. Wingenter would tally his second hold of the season.

Steven Cruz would enter the game to pitch the eighth inning for the Storm Chasers. CJ Alexander would enter to replace Pratto defensively. Cruz would retire the first two batters, getting Lipcius to popout and Leonard to lineout. Kreidler would draw a two-out walk, but would be stranded after Sands would strikeout to end the inning. That would close the book on Cruz after pitching 1.0 inning, walking one and striking out one.

Miguel Diaz would enter to close it out for the Mud Hens. Diaz would retire the Storm Chasers in order in the ninth inning. Loftin would strikeout, followed by flyouts from Mann and Gentry would end the game, sealing the 3-0 win for the Mud Hens. Diaz would pitch 1.0 inning, striking out one batter and collecting his 14th save of the season.

NOTABLES:

Ryan Kreidler: 1-2, HR, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Colt Keith: 1-4, RBI, 2B, K

Justyn-Henry Malloy: 1-3, RBI, R, BB, K

Nick Solak: 1-3, 2B, R, 2 K

Jack O'Loughlin: W, 5.0 IP, H, BB, 3 K

Sean Guenther: HLD, 2.0 IP, BB, 2 K

Trey Wingenter: HLD, 1.0 IP, BB, K

Miguel Diaz: SV, 1.0 IP, K

The Mud Hens will head to Louisville, KY to begin a six-game series with the Louisville Bats, beginning on Tuesday, August 22nd, with first pitch coming at 6:35 pm ET at Louisville Slugger Field.

