Stripers Beat Bulls 9-6

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - Bulls designated hitter Ruben Cardenas knocked a 2-run single, and second baseman Ronny Simon and right fielder Vidal Brujan each mashed a 2-run homer, while Stripers first baseman Drew Lugbauer, left fielder Magneuris Sierra and right fielder Dalton Guthrie went yard in Gwinnett's 9-6 win over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Bulls went scoreless until the fourth when Cardenas drove in two runs to shorten their three-point deficit. The Stripers put up two more tallies before Simon's 2-run homer in the seventh. Guthrie smashed another 2-run homer to extend Gwinnett's lead to 9-4, before Brujan's 2-run long shot brought the final score to 9-6.

Gwinnett reliever Ben Heller (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) earned the win, while Durham starter Michael Mercado (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.

The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 29 for a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A Affiliate Nashville Sounds. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.