Stripers Beat Bulls 9-6
August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Bulls designated hitter Ruben Cardenas knocked a 2-run single, and second baseman Ronny Simon and right fielder Vidal Brujan each mashed a 2-run homer, while Stripers first baseman Drew Lugbauer, left fielder Magneuris Sierra and right fielder Dalton Guthrie went yard in Gwinnett's 9-6 win over Durham on Sunday evening at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
The Bulls went scoreless until the fourth when Cardenas drove in two runs to shorten their three-point deficit. The Stripers put up two more tallies before Simon's 2-run homer in the seventh. Guthrie smashed another 2-run homer to extend Gwinnett's lead to 9-4, before Brujan's 2-run long shot brought the final score to 9-6.
Gwinnett reliever Ben Heller (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO) earned the win, while Durham starter Michael Mercado (2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO) suffered the loss.
The Bulls return home Tuesday, August 29 for a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers Triple-A Affiliate Nashville Sounds. First pitch of that game is scheduled for 6:35pm.
Tickets for that game and all remaining 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.
