Memphis Drops Series Finale in Extras to Norfolk, Split Series

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.

In the second inning, right fielder Moises Gomez drilled a solo home run to tie the game. His 24th home run of the season was the right-handed sluggers first long ball since July 29 against Iowa. In the sixth inning, center fielder Juniel Qurecuto drilled his 12th home run of the season.

Shortstop Kramer Robertson had another productive day at the plate. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and sacrifice bunt. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, two walks and a run scored.

Connor Thomas made his second start since being activated from the Injured List. The left-handed pitcher tossed 3.0 innings, allowed three runs on two hits, walked two and struck out three. Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo allowed a run in 2.0 innings, his Triple-A debut.

The Redbirds (59-61) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Norfolk Tides.

