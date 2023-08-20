Memphis Drops Series Finale in Extras to Norfolk, Split Series
August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds concluded a six-game homestand with a 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Norfolk Tides at AutoZone Park on Sunday afternoon.
In the second inning, right fielder Moises Gomez drilled a solo home run to tie the game. His 24th home run of the season was the right-handed sluggers first long ball since July 29 against Iowa. In the sixth inning, center fielder Juniel Qurecuto drilled his 12th home run of the season.
Shortstop Kramer Robertson had another productive day at the plate. The right-handed hitter went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and sacrifice bunt. Designated hitter Ivan Herrera went 1-for-4 with an RBI double, two walks and a run scored.
Connor Thomas made his second start since being activated from the Injured List. The left-handed pitcher tossed 3.0 innings, allowed three runs on two hits, walked two and struck out three. Right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo allowed a run in 2.0 innings, his Triple-A debut.
The Redbirds (59-61) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, August 29 to begin a six-game homestand at 6:45p.m. CDT against the Norfolk Tides.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 20, 2023
- Memphis Drops Series Finale in Extras to Norfolk, Split Series - Memphis Redbirds
- Indy Drops Series Finale, Splits Series with St. Paul - Indianapolis Indians
- Pitching Propels Mud Hens Past Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Extra-Innings Win Salvages Series Split For Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Severino Blasts Two Home Runs, Saints Come from Behind for 7-6 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- I-Cubs Drop Finale - Iowa Cubs
- Jacksonville Takes Series Finale from Lehigh Valley - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Aramis Garcia Swats Second Straight Multi-Homer Game as IronPigs Drop Finale to Jumbo Shrimp - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- WooSox Fall in Series Finale, Split Series with SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Win Fourth Straight Againsgt Rochester, 5-1 on Sunday - Buffalo Bisons
- Blankenhorn Picks up Two Hits in Fourth-Straight Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Pound Worcester to Close Series - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mike Vasil Stars Again as Syracuse Wins Series with 9-2 Victory over Columbus on Sunday - Syracuse Mets
- 8.20.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (55-62, 22-21) at St. Paul Saints (68-50, 25-19) - Indianapolis Indians
- August 20 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - August 20 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Memphis Redbirds Stories
- Memphis Drops Series Finale in Extras to Norfolk, Split Series
- Robertson Reaches Four Times in Redbirds' Loss to Tides
- Pinder Homers in First Memphis Loss of Series to Norfolk
- Redbirds Announce 2024 Regular Season Home Schedule
- Cardinals to Promote Shortstop Masyn Winn