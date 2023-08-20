Aramis Garcia Swats Second Straight Multi-Homer Game as IronPigs Drop Finale to Jumbo Shrimp

Allentown, Pennsylvania - Aramis Garcia launched two more homers, but it wasn't enough as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (64-53, 28-16) fell in their series finale to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (57-62, 25-20) by a final of 7-4 on Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park.

Garcia got to work straight away in the ball, launching his first homer of the day, a solo shot, in the first inning to give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville answered right back in the second. With two outs, Santiago Chavez lined a single into center to tie the game before Jake Mangum drove in two more runs with a base hit to put Jacksonville ahead.

Troy Johnston mashed a two-run homer for Jacksonville in the third inning to extend their lead to 5-1.

Simon Muzziotti got one back for the IronPigs in the sixth as he belted a solo homer, his seventh of the season and third of the week, to make it 5-2.

Jacob Amaya doubled to lead off the Jumbo Shrimp eighth and then with two outs Mangum drove him in with another double, putting Jacksonville ahead 6-2.

Garcia brought the IronPigs back to life with his second homer of the day in the eighth. He walloped a two-run shot, his 11th of the season, cutting the deficit to 6-4.

Jacksonville got an insurance run in the top of the ninth on a Peyton Burdick RBI single.

Jose Castillo (1-1) earned the win for the Jumbo Shrimp. Castillo fired two scoreless no-hit innings, allowing just a walk while striking out two. Anthony Maldonado (S, 6) closed the game out for Jacksonville, firing a scoreless ninth, working around a walk and base hit by striking out two.

Brett Schulze (0-1) suffered the loss for the IronPigs, going 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on three walks, striking out two.

Following an off-day Monday, the IronPigs begin a seven-game road trip against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Tuesday, August 22. First pitch from PNC Field on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m.

