Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 20 at Buffalo

August 20, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (20-23, 54-62) vs. Buffalo Bisons (23-19, 57-60)

Sunday, August 20, 2023 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Tommy Romero (4-4, 5.64) vs. RHP Andrew Bash (2-1, 2.65)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their third straight game of the series in Buffalo after their 7-1 loss Saturday night...the Red Wings have now dropped three consecutive games for a seventh time this season...despite suffering the loss, RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE delivered five strong innings of work, allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out six...C DREW MILLAS extended his on-base streak to 10 games (since 8/5) after his 1-for-4 night at the plate...1B MATTADAMS, 3B JACKDUNN, and CF CODYWILSON each added a knock of their own in the loss...RHP TOMMY ROMERO gets the nod for the Wings in the series finale, slated to make his seventh start with the Red Wings this season.

TOMMY TIME: RHP TOMMY ROMERO gets the start for the Red Wings in the finale of a shortened five-game set in Buffalo...the Red Wings scored an average of 7.20 runs per game in Romero's starts, highest among any starting pitcher...

Rochester is 4-2 in games that Romero starts.

PEGUER-NO: RHP JOEL PEGUERO tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the loss last night, allowing an unearned run...through seven appearances in August, he posts a 2.70 ERA (3 ER/10.0 IP) compared to a 10.45 ERA (12 ER/10.1 IP) through the same number of appearances in July...

Peguero joins RHP LUIS REYES as the only Wings relievers to log 10.0 innings pitched in August, both carrying a 2.70 ERA (3 ER/10.0 IP) over that span.

OK, BUT RELATIVELY: After Rochester collected four hits among four different players last night, and for the second time this series (8/17) and third time in August, the Wings have now gone without a multi-hit performance...

This marked the Red Wings' eighth game without an extra base hit.

Despite having logged just two doubles in this series vs. Buffalo (both coming on 8/16), the Red Wings still rank 11th among IL teams with 215 doubles...through the same number of games (116) in 2022, the Rochester offense had collected just 198 doubles...through the same number of games (116) in 2021, the Red Wings had collected just 172 two-baggers, which ranked second to last among the International League.

PITCHING TO CONTACT: For the 12th straight game, Red Wings pitchers recorded single-digit strikeout totals, having last recorded 10+ on 7/24 vs. Scranton/WB (10) which marks the longest streak by a Red Wings' team since they did so in 14-straight from 7/23-8/14/2021...their 84 strikeouts since 8/4 ranks last among Triple-A teams, 9 fewer than the next lowest team (LHV - 93)...

Rochester and Lehigh Valley are the only two Triple-A teams that haven't crossed over the 100-strikeout threshold dating back to 8/4.

JACKED UP: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE worked five innings allowing two runs on six hits while recording six strikeouts in the loss, dropping him to 2-2 since being called up to Triple-A (6/27)...the righty has logged five outings where he has worked five full innings, including three of his last four starts...

Despite allowing four of six hits to lefties in the loss, left-handed batters post just a .197 (15-for-76) mark against the Missouri native, compared to the right-hander's .329 (24-for-73).

LET'S GO HOME: The Red Wings finish up their season series against their Thruway Rival Bisons at 1:05 p.m. today...the Red Wings enter the series finale with a 10-12 record vs. Toronto's top affiliate which means for just the second time since 2013, Rochester will end the season series with a losing record (2021)...

Since becoming a Nationals' affiliate in 2021, the Wings have posted an 8-22 record at Sahlen Field which marks the fewest wins against a single team on the road (min. 15 games played).

I THOUGHT YOU LOVED US: Buffalo infielder, and Brighton product, SS ERNIE CLEMENT went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in their win over his hometown team...in 14 games versus Rochester this season, Clement is hitting .391 (18-for-46) with seven multi-hit efforts, including one three-hit effort (5/17)...

In 18 games against Rochester since 2022 (with COL and BUF), Clement is hitting .373 (22-for-59) with a homer and five doubles against the team he grew up rooting for.

International League Stories from August 20, 2023

