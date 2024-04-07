SWB Game Notes - April 7

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse Mets (4-3) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-4)

Game 8 | Home Game 5 | Sunday, April 7, 2024 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Hunter Parsons (NR) vs RHP Cody Poteet (0-0, 0.00)

DURBINVILLE- Caleb Durbin has been electric in his start in Triple-A. The right-hander is batting .423 while getting the start in every game this season. Caleb Durbin has worked a seven-game on-base streak in his first few games as a RailRider. The 24-year-old got aboard in all ten consecutive plate appearances over the weekend, tying a franchise mark set back in 1995 by Rob Butler on the Red Barons. Durbin was originally drafted by Atlanta in 2021 but was traded to New York along with Indigo Diaz for LHP Lucas Luetge.

FREE RIDE- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads all of Minor League Baseball with 47 walks with Brandon Lockridge and Carlos Narvaez each having eight on the season. Twelve total players have recorded at least one. The team is tied for second in all of baseball with the Los Angeles Dodgers behind the Pittsburgh Pirates who have 49.

LATE AND CLOSE- The RailRiders have struggled in games late and close this season. The team has five blown saves and has not recorded one as of yet. SWB is 2-3 when they score first and the team has lost two contests by one run.

POTEET PROCESS- Cody Poteet made his first start of the season last week on March 31st in a day contest at Buffalo. He recorded 48 pitches with 33 strikeouts. He allowed just one hit and one walk with five total strikeouts. The righty recorded four ground outs and one flyout in his first appearance at a New York affiliate.

EXTRA EXTRA - The RailRiders played their first extra innings contest last night, albeit in a seven-inning game. Yesterday, the second contest of the doubleheader was tied at the end of seven. The two teams played in the eight, both starting with an inherited runner on second. Last season the team had sixteen extra inning games where they went 8-8.

RUNNING MAN- The RailRiders recorded eight steals in yesterday's doubleheader with five total from Brandon Lockridge. He now leads all of professional baseball with nine on the season, having not yet been caught. SWB is atop all of Triple-A baseball with 21 in seven games. The RailRiders stole a season high 174 bases last summer.

FOR THE TEAM- SWB has recorded six sacrifice hits through their first seven games of the season. Jeter Downs has had a sac bunt and a sac fly. Last season the team had just four sac bunts and 34 sac flies.

EGREGIOUS ERRORS- SWB made four total errors in the doubleheader yesterday, including three in the second contest. The team has compiled ten total errors with three coming from Kevin Smith. They are tied for second in miscues in Triple-A baseball behind the Norfolk Tides who have a dozen.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM -The RailRiders will showcase top outfielding prospect Everson Pereira (#6 per MLB Pipeline) alongside starting pitchers Will Warren (#8), Clayton Beeter (#14), and Yoendrys Gómez (#18).

