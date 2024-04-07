Bisons Wrap up Strong First Road Trip with 10-5 Win

WORCESTER, MA - Addison Barger and Damiano Palmegiani both drove in three and Cam Eden added his first home run of the season as the Bisons ran away late with a 10-5 victory over the WooSox, Sunday afternoon from Polar Park. The win closes out a very successful first road swing of the season for the Herd, who took four of the five games played in Worcester this week.

The final score was not an indication of how close, or as well pitched, as Sundays affair began. The teams were both held off the scoreboard through five and the Bisons had just a 1-0 lead heading into the seventh.

But Buffalo's offense exploded for six in the seventh inning to build a 7-0 lead before Barger hit a three-run home run in the eighth and all of a sudden the Bisons had double digit runs. Worcester scored the final four runs of the game to close the gap.

Eden got the big rally started in the seventh as WooSox reliever Chase Shugart left a 1-0 breaking ball over the heart of the plate and Eden turned on it to the tune of 383 feet and 103.4 mph off the bat. The blast out to left-center doubled the Bisons advantage to 2-0.

From there, the Herd kept hitting. After Leo Jimenez reached on an error, Spencer Horwitz lined a single into center. Nathan Lukes followed with another hit 103 mph off the bat, a line drive into right that scored both Jimenez and Horwitz, who had stolen second base after his single.

Two more Bisons reached base in order as Orelvis Martinez singled and Barger walked to load the bases. Still with no outs in the inning, Palmegiani grounded a double into left field to clear the bases and put the Herd up, 7-0.

Barger then sealed the win in the eighth with an absolute monster of a blast. His three-run homer to rightfield traveled an estimated 456 feet and left his bat at a scorching 108 mph. The home run was Barger's first of the season.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when the Herd scratched across the first rally on the afternoon. Martinez got himself aboard with an infield single and walks to Barger and Palmegiani loaded the bases with just one out. When Luis De Los Santos followed with a slow chopper between short and third, WooSox shortstop Romy Gonzalez could only go to third with his throw. Martinez scored easily on the play to give Buffalo a 1-0 lead.

Six Bisons hurlers combined to strike out 16 WooSox batters and help the Herd improve to 5-3 on the season. Mason Fluharty was credited with his first career Triple-A win after striking out four in his two hitless inning of relief.

Yariel Rodriguez made his second start of the season and struck out four in 2.1 scoreless innings. Brandon Eisert continued the strong rebound in his early season, with four more punchouts in 1.1 innings of work.

The Bisons will now return home to Buffalo to start a six-game series with the Red Wings on Tuesday night at Sahlen Field.

