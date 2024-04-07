Iowa Claims Series over Toledo

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (5-4) secured their first series win of the season as they defeated the Toledo Mud Hens (4-5) by a score of 9-6 on Sunday afternoon from Principal Park.

Toledo was the first to strike on the scoreboard in today's contest off an RBI single by Jace Jung in the top of the first. The Mud Hens added another run in the third to make it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly from Justyn-Henry Malloy.

Iowa matched with a run of its own in the bottom half of the third to cut into the deficit. Chase Strumpf started the frame with a base knock to left field and eventually came around to score on an RBI single by Alexander Canario.

The I-Cubs carried their momentum into the fourth and took the lead from Toledo plating seven runs. Bryce Windham brought in a pair with a single back up the middle and Strumpf followed with an RBI double. The Mud Hens then proceeded to walk in three consecutive runs with the bases loaded before the final run of the inning was scored on a Luis Vazquez sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless fifth, Toledo made a dent in the Iowa lead with a pair of runs to make the score 8-4. The Mud Hens followed up with another two-run frame in the sixth on back-to-back hits from Jung and Keston Hiura making it 8-6.

Iowa picked up a key insurance run in the seventh as Strumpf continued his hot day at the plate with solo home run. The 9-6 score held for the final two innings with Cam Sanders and Colten Brewer combining to hold off any comeback from Toledo.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his second game of his Major League Rehab assignment Patrick Wisdom went 2-for-2 at the plate with a walk and a run scored.

- Strumpf's three-hit performance was his first of the season and the fourth by an I-Cub in 2024. Owen Caissie had back-to-back three-hit performances on March 29 and 30 against Omaha to open the season and Pete Crow-Armstrong totaled three hits on Thursday.

Iowa will have an off day tomorrow and return to action on Tuesday, April 9, as it will travel to Minnesota to take on the St. Paul Saints. Frist pitch on Tuesday is slated for 4:07 pm CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com

