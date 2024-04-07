Knights Roll Past the Tides on Sunday, 6-2

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Danny Mendick has done a little bit of everything during the first home series of the season. On Sunday, it was his three-blast that helped seal Charlotte's first home victory of the 2024 season.

Chuckie Robinson's pinch-hit, RBI single in the seventh gave the Knights a lead and Mendick's three-run blast in the eighth propelled the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 6-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Sunday in the finale of a six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Earlier in the week, the Knights called on Mendick to pitch. On Sunday, the club needed some insurance runs. Mendick finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI. For the week, Mendick hit .385 (5-for-13) with five runs scored, two doubles, two home runs and four RBI.

On the mound, the Knights used three pitchers to hold the Norfolk offense to just two runs. Coming into Sunday's game, the Tides had scored 69 runs over the first five games of the series.

RHP Chad Kuhl started the game for Charlotte and allowed just one run on three hits over four innings pitched. RHP Johan Dominguez, who pitched in relief of Kuhl, earned the win after he gave up just one run over four strong innings. RHP Justin Anderson solid ninth inning to help the Knights close out the Tides for the first time in the series.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before heading to Jacksonville, FL to open a six-game road series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday from 121 Financial Ballpark. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on www.CharlotteKnights.com beginning at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

