Sweep Stifled In Series Finale On Late Comeback

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Norfolk Tides (7-2) fell to the Charlotte Knights (2-7), 6-2, on Sunday at Truist Field. That snapped a five-game winning streak for the Tides and the first time they have scored less than five runs this season. However, the Tides will enter next week as the first place team in the International League.

For the fifth time of the series, Norfolk scored in the first inning. This time it was Nick Maton, who knocked a sac fly to give the Tides the early lead. They would double their score in the fifth when Connor Norby knocked an RBI single to go up 2-0.

Cade Povich was stellar as the starting pitcher for the Tides. He didn't allow a run through the first five innings while striking out nine batters. Povich couldn't get an out in the sixth inning, allowing the first two hitters to reach and was relieved by Tucker Davidson. One run would cross for Charlotte, but Davidson stopped the bleeding to make it 2-1.

Charlotte kept piling on in the seventh and took the lead on two runs. Colson Montgomery tied the game on an RBI single, then pinch-hitter Chuckie Robinson lofted an RBI single him self to give the Knights a 3-2 lead. They capped their six unanswered runs on a three-run homer by Danny Mendick to take the 6-2 victory.

After a league-wide off day on Monday, the Tides will host the Yankees affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for a six-game set at Harbor Park starting Tuesday night. The Tides have not announced their probable, while the Rail Riders will throw LHP Edgar Barclay (0-0, 2.08) in the series opener. First pitch at 6:35 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES

Norby Knocks: The lone tide to make a multi-hit effort today was Connor Norby, who went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI...it was his fourth multi-hit game this season...through nine games, he's hitting .395 (17-for-43) with foru doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI, three walks and a hit-by-pitch (.438 OBP).

Povich Pitches: Tides starter Cade Povich lasted 5.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts...he threw 86 pitches, 47 for strikes...during the series vs. Charlotte, he was 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA (1 ER, 11.0 IP) with 14 strikeouts to three walks...Povich was the most recent pitcher for the Tides to get nine strikeouts in an outing, most recently doing so on September 10, 2023 vs. Jacksonville.

Home Run Parade: Norfolk did not hit a home run today, the first time this season the Tides have not homered...opened the 2024 season a franchise record eight straight multi-homer efforts (since 2005).

Sudden Stop: Today's game marked the first time the Tides did not score five runs in a game...that snaps a 10-game streak dating back to September 23, 2023...that's the longest such streak for the Tides since 2005, when they did so in nine games from July 8 - 19 and went 5-4 in that span.

