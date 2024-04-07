Ballpark Eclipse Guide: What to Expect at the Total Eclipse at Sahlen Field

The Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 has been one of the most talked about and anticipated events in Western New York in recent memory... and now we are just hours away from that moment of totality that anyone not in Buffalo, NY will have to wait another 100 years for their next chance!

Fair to say, an event like this does not come around often. So, if you plan on joining us for the Total Solar Eclipse at Sahlen Field, presented by Tops Monopoly, use these tips to get the most of our FREE ballpark event.

Are there still tickets available?

Yes, tickets are still available and are FREE of cost. But, you do need to pick up a ticket before entering the ballpark. The Sahlen Field Box Office will be open on Monday starting at 9:00 a.m.

You can also claim your tickets online at Bisons.com/Eclipse for a $1 processing fee.

What time do ballpark gates open? Where should I enter?

Sahlen Field will open at 12 p.m. on Monday. We are opening the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. and the Oak St. Gate for fan entry... both gates are on the Swan St. or third base side of the ballpark, to the left and right of the Sahlen Field Box Office respectively.

Should I bring my own eclipse glasses?

Probably not a bad idea, just to guarantee that you have a pair to view the eclipse. We will have an Eclipse Glasses Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St., but we anticipate that will not be enough for the anticipated crowd we will have.

Eclipse Glasses will also be available for purchase inside the ballpark.

What else can I bring into the ballpark?

The same ballpark security measures that are in place for Bisons games will be in place for Monday's eclipse, including that all fans must pass through metal detectors before entry into the ballpark. Fans are allowed to carry in a 16x16x12 single-compartment clear bag and can bring in one factory-sealed bottle of water and one sandwich bag of snacks per person. Backpacks are not allowed into Sahlen Field, but diaper bags and medical use bags are. CLICK HERE for a full list of prohibited items at Sahlen Field.

Where do we sit once we get inside the ballpark?

All seating for Monday's event is general admission. There are no assigned seats and you can choose any open and available seat. We are highly encouraging fans to sit on the third base side of the ballpark, as that will offer you the best possible view of the eclipse beyond right field. Also, the onfield activities of our eclipse program will take place at/around third base, and the vast majority of concourse activities and concessions stands open will be on the third base side of the ballpark.

Don't forget the club level! The club level will also be open, and will have a tremendous view on the third base side.

Will ballpark concessions be available?

Yes, we are opening our concession stands from section 110-117 as well as one on the club level. The Consumer's Craft Beer Corner at the Swan St. Gate will also be open to toast this historic event.

Please note, however, that the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant will not be open on Monday.

As a reminder, Sahlen Field is 100% cashless for the purchase of ballpark concessions and merchandise. All major US and Canadian credit cards (and US debit cards) are accepted as well as Bisons Gift Cards. We will an additional gift card table in the concourse for those needing to exchange cash.

Where should I park? What options do I have?

There are several independently owned and operated parking lots around Sahlen Field. Please note, pricing and availability for those lots are set by the individual proprietors and are not controlled in any way by the Bisons organization.

With the expected large influx of visitors to our region a great option for you may be to park and ride with the NFTA Metro Rail with the Seneca St. Station just a block away from the ballpark. This is an affordable alternative to the expected heightened parking prices in downtown Buffalo on Monday.

How long are you going to stay open after the eclipse?

Our eclipse event will run through 4 p.m. on Monday.

For more information on the event, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com/Eclipse

