Rochester Red Wings Post-Game Notes - 4.7-G1

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley Space Pigs (3-2) , Rochester Moon Rocs (2-3)

Sunday, April 7, 2024 | Innovative Field | Rochester, NY

FINAL (7): LHV 4, ROC 3

WP: Griff McGarry (1-0, 3.00)

LP: Joe La Sorsa (0-1, 5.40)

SV: Andrew Bellatti (1)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

Lehigh Valley 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 x x 4 5 1

Rochester 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 x x 3 5 3

GAME INFORMATION:

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Temperature: 50°F

Time of Game: 2:12

Attendance: -

HOME RUNS:

ROC - Juan Yepez (2) solo off RHP Mick Abel in the first inning (2-1 count) to left field

STARTING PITCHERS:

RHP Mick Abel: (0-0, 5.40) 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO, 1 HR, 12 BF, 60/31 (P/S), left tied 3-3

LHP DJ Herz: (0-0, 6.75) 4.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO, 0 HR, 17 BF, 70/41 (P/S), left tied 3-3

ABS CHALLENGES:

LHV: 2 / 3

ROC: 1 / 3

MOON ROCS NOTES

WE GOT HIS AND HERZ: LHP DJ HERZ made his Triple-A debut today, getting the nod in game one...the 23-year-old southpaw tossed 4.0 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts...the No. 12 prospect in Washington's organization struck out 133 batters between Double-A Tennessee (CHC) and Double-A Harrisburg a season ago, second-most among all Nationals Minor Leaguers.

NEW MAGIC JUAND: 1B JUAN YEPEZ slugged a first-inning solo shot today, a 372-foot blast to left field to open the scoring in game one...the homer was his team-leading second of the season, and kicked off a 1-for-2 day at the plate with a run scored, two RBI, and a pair of walks in the contest...through the first five games of the season, Yepez is hitting .278 (5-for-18) with two home runs and four RBI.

The home run was the Moon Rocs' first of the year at Innovative Field...Yepez hit Rochester's first home run of the season on the road and at home.

THE BRADY BUNCH: C BRADY LINDSLY was the lone Moon Roc to log a multi-hit performance in game one, picking up his first two hits as part of a 2-for-3 line at the plate...this was the backstop's first multi-hit performance since 9/22/2023 at Indianapolis, with Rochester (2-for-4).

THE BASE KEEPS RUNNIN', RUNNIN': 1B JUAN YEPEZ crushed a solo homer in the first inning in game one, extending Rochester's run streak to 144 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 58 games ahead of second place (MEM, 86)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

SPACE PIGS NOTES

LEARN TO KROON: CF MATT KROON continued his hot start to the season, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in game one...the Arizona native is batting .417 (5-for-12) with one double and four RBI through the first five games of the season...

Kroon is coming off a 2023 season where he was named a MiLB.com Organization All-Star for Philadelphia.

