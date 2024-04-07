Local Product, Left-Handed Pitcher Aaron Rozek, Transferred to Saints Roster

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) - Another local product joins the ranks of Minnesotans to suit up for the St. Paul Saints as Burnsville, Minnesota native Aaron Rozek was transferred to the Saints roster from the Florida Complex League on Sunday.

Rozek, 28, has yet to pitch in a game this season. He spent all of the 2023 season with Double-A Wichita where he appeared in 26 games, making 15 starts. He went 3-3 with a 5.76 ERA, racking up 80 strikeouts in 86.0 innings while walking 30.

The southpaw was signed by the Minnesota Twins on June 24, 2021, while he was pitching for the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League.

Rozek pitched collegiately at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he was All-NSIC First Team and NCBWA All-Region Second Team as a redshirt junior in 2017 in addition to being an All-NSIC First Team pick and ABCA/Rawlings NCAA DII All-Region Second Team as a redshirt senior in 2018.

The Saints also placed right-handed pitcher Jeff Brigham on the 7-Day Injured List on Sunday, retroactive to April 6 with a left oblique strain.

The Saints roster now holds the league maximum 28 players, with 15 pitchers, 13 position players and six on the Injured List.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.