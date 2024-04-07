IronPigs Split Twin Bill with Red Wings

Rochester, New York - In their first doubleheader of the season, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (3-3) took the front end 4-3 before falling in the second game, 7-4, to the Rochester Red Wings (3-3) on Sunday afternoon at Innovative Field, securing a series win.

Game One

Rochester snatched the first run of the game in the last of the first thanks to a Juan Yepez solo homer, his second of the season.

The 'Pigs plated three in the second in response. With two outs and the bases loaded Scott Kingery plated one with a single before Matt Kroon plated two more with another base knock.

Rochester tied the game up in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second and one out, a an error on a grounder allowed a run to score before Yepez drew a bases loaded walk to tie the game at 3-3.

The score stayed deadlocked until the seventh. With runners at first and second and one away, a grounder to second was booted, allowing Nick Podkul to score the go-ahead run.

Andrew Bellatti (S, 1) worked around a hit batter by striking out one to fire a scoreless seventh and secure the save for the IronPigs.

Griff McGarry (1-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs, working two scoreless innings and allowing just a hit and a walk, striking out two.

Joe La Sorsa (0-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings allowing an unearned run on two walks.

Game Two

Rochester again plated a first inning tally. After putting runners on the corners with nobody out, Yepez grounded into a double play that brought Alex Call home with the game's first run.

Esteban Quiroz jumped the IronPigs ahead in the second with a two-run single.

The lead was short lived for the 'Pigs. Rochester plated four in the last of the second as Darren Baker tied the game with an RBI infield single and Call belted a three-run homer following him, his first of the year, to make it 5-2.

An error scored another run for the Red Wings in the third and Travis Blankenhorn drove in a run in the fourth with a base hit to make it 7-2.

Cal Stevenson and Weston Wilson produced RBI singles in the seventh, but it was too little too late for the 'Pigs as they fell 7-4.

Tim Cate (1-0) earned the win for the Red Wings, working two scoreless frames, allowing a hit and a walk, striking out one.

Tyler Phillips (0-1) took the loss for the 'Pigs, conceding seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and three walks, striking out four.

Following an off-day on Monday, the IronPigs return to Coca-Cola Park for a six-game series beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9 against the Durham Bulls. Kolby Allard (0-0, 3.60) is slated to pitch for the 'Pigs while the Bulls turn to Joe Rock (0-0, 4.50).

