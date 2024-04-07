Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 7 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 7, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley Space Pigs (2-2) vs. Rochester Moon Rocs (2-2)

Sunday, April 7, 2024 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

G1: RHP Mick Abel (NR) vs. LHP DJ Herz (NR)

G2: RHP Tyler Phillips (0-0, 1.50) vs. RHP Joan Adon (0-1, 7.71)

THE BOYS ARE (FINALLY) BACK IN TOWN: After four consecutive postponements to begin the 2024 home campaign, the Rochester Moon Rocs dropped their home opener to the Lehigh Valley Space Pigs, 5-4...LHP MITCHELL PARKER took the ball for his first start of 2024, allowing just one unearned run on one hit across 4.0 innings of work while striking out five and walking one...DH TRAVIS BLANKENHORN accounted for Rochester's only multi-hit effort, while SS JACK DUNN has now tallied an RBI in each of the first four games of the season after driving in three runs with a triple...the Moon Rocs will play a pair of seven-inning games to wrap up their first home series this afternoon, as they send LHP DJ HERZ, and RHP JOAN ADON to the mound for games one and two, respectively.

PARKER, YOU'RE LATE MAN: After his start on Friday was postponed, LHP MITCHELL PARKER took the hill in yesterday's matchup, logging 4.0 innings while allowing an unearned run, one hit, and striking out five batters in his first appearance of 2024...this ties his longest Triple-A outing, a mark he established in the final game of 2023 at Indianapolis on 9/24 (4.0 IP, 8 SO)...

Through the first four games of 2024, Rochester starters have posted a 1.76 ERA (3 ER/15.1 IP).

HOW DOERS GET MORE DUNN: SS JACK DUNN mashed a bases-clearing triple in the fourth inning on Saturday, scoring Blankenhorn, Kieboom, and Millas...Dunn went 1-for-4 overall in Saturday's loss...the Georgia native leads Rochester with six RBI and a .600 slugging percentage while going 4-for-15 (.267) at the plate...

Dunn has driven in a run in each of the first four games, the first time since at least 2005 that a Rochester hitter has done so.

FAMOUS AMOS: RHP AMOS WILLINGHAM tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts in the loss yesterday...the Georgia native has yet to give up a run in the young season after 1.1 shutout innings in his other appearance on March 30 at Syracuse...

Willingham logged six scoreless appearances of at least 2.0 innings pitched in 2023, two of which came with Washington.

VANILLA FROSTED BIRTHDAY JAKE: LF JAKE ALU celebrated his 27th birthday with a single in yesterday's contest, going 1-for-4 overall...Alu has reached base safely in all four games thus far, including going 4-for-13 with a double, an RBI, and three runs scored in the previous series against Syracuse...

This is the first game Alu has played on his birthday across his six professional seasons.

THE BEAT GOES ON: C DREW MILLAS walked with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth Saturday afternoon, extending Rochester's run streak to 143 consecutive games dating back to the second half of a doubleheader on 4/8/2023 at Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League, 59 games ahead of second place (MEM, 84)...no Rochester squad has scored a run in at least 100 straight games since Innovative Field opened in 1997.

