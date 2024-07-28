Swaggerty's Highlight Reel Snag Not Enough in Sunday Loss

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Travis Swaggerty and Frankie Tostado made phenomenal outfield snags on Sunday afternoon. Swaggerty made one of the best plays in the 2024 American Association season and robbed a three-run home run in the third inning.

The Kansas City Monarchs' outfield dazzled in their series finale with the Lake Country DockHounds, but came up short in the end. The DockHounds scored seven runs in the 10th inning to win 10-3 at Legends Field.

Lake Country outfielder Ray Zuberer III launched a fly ball to right-field in the third inning. It looked destined for a three-run home run before Swaggerty stretched, tumbled over the wall, and saved Kansas City (33-33).

The Monarchs responded to an early 3-0 deficit with runs in all three middle innings.

Swaggerty started the scoring with an RBI double to right-center field in the fourth inning. The former major leaguer is up to 35 RBI with the Monarchs.

Outfielder Chavez Young and debutant Carson Maxwell each notched RBIs to tie the game. Maxwell impressed in his first KC appearance, 1-for-3 with a double and a run.

The Monarchs had two crucial opportunities to take the lead in the sixth inning. Channy Ortiz lifted a fly ball just foul down the right field line, missing a grand slam by mere feet.

Young golfed a fly ball to right field one batter later, robbed of an RBI hit by DockHounds' (30-38) outfielder J.T. Benson. Benson leaped to snag the ball headfirst to leave the bases loaded.

Benson made the difference in the 10th inning. The rookie launched his first career home run in extras to unload the bases. Benson's grand slam marked a seven-run inning to lift Lake Country ahead for good.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs travel to Canada to face the Winnipeg Goldeyes for a three-game series, starting on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. from Blue Cross Park.

