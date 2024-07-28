Explorers Derailed By Cleburne

July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - It was another unfortunate finish to the game as the Sioux City Explorers (30-36) dropped their third game in a row to the Cleburne Railroaders (41-28) Sunday night, falling in the series finale 8-3. The X's offense was able to crank out hits, including John Nogowski's four-hit night, but Cleburne's big third and eighth innings powered them over the Explorers.

The game remained tied at zero through the first two innings, but that changed as Cleburne's Kade Mechals (3-0) relieved new Railroader Caleb Smith at the start of the third inning.

In the top of the third, the X's loaded the bases with nobody out for Sioux City's Cameron Cannon, who singled off Mechals, sending home Montano and giving the X's a 1-0 lead. Despite the bases still being loaded, Cleburne's Mechals worked out of the jam, striking out Sioux City's Daniel Perez before forcing a ground-ball double play.

In the bottom of the frame, the Railroaders created momentum, starting with a lead-changing, two-RBI double from Cleburne's Korey Holland off Sioux City starter Joey Murray (3-5). Cleburne's Shed Long followed with a two-run shot, making it a 4-1 game.

The X's cut back into the deficit in the top of the fifth when Scott Ota collected an RBI single off Cleburne's Mechals, cutting it to a 4-2 Railroaders lead.

The Railroaders retaliated immediately after with Cleburne's Thomas Dillard ripping a solo shot off Sioux City's Murray, extending their lead to 5-2.

The resilience of the X's continued to show in the top of the sixth as they added yet again when Daniel Lingua hit an RBI triple off Cleburne's Mechals, cutting the deficit to 5-3.

The X's bullpen relieved Murray in the bottom of the frame, and Sioux City's Brandon Brosher and Zach Willeman held it down until the bottom of the eighth. After Willeman allowed two walks with one out, Sioux City's Kyle Marman entered the game, but he walked a batter before Cleburne's Shed Long stayed hot with a two-RBI single, extending the Railroaders' lead to 7-3. Cleburne's Hill Alexander added to the Railroader advantage with an RBI single off Sioux City's Marman, making it 8-3.

In the top of the ninth, Cleburne turned to Kristian Scott again with a chance to close the game, and although Sioux City's John Nogowski picked up his fourth hit of the game, that was all the X's could manage, dropping the series finale 8-3.

The Explorers will be off Monday July 29 and return to action Tuesday night July 30 hosting the Lincoln Saltdogs in game one of a three-game series. For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

