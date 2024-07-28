Tiberi and 'Hounds Victorious over Monarchs

Kansas City, Kan. - Tied in the eighth inning, four walks resulted in five runs to lift the Lake Country DockHounds to a 9-4 win Saturday night and give the DockHounds a chance at splitting with the Kansas City Monarchs Sunday.

Paul Toetz in his professional debut started the eighth with a single to center field. Ray Zuberer III followed with an immense 12-pitch walk, and Luke Napleton followed with a free pass as well.

Blake Tiberi then with the bases loaded singled for the fourth time of the night and put the 'Hounds in front for good.

"I'm trying to do the same thing every day," Tiberi said. "I stick to my approach and know that the results will follow."

JT Benson walked for another run, and then Josh Altmann also got an RBI. Deivy Grullon, who didn't start Saturday, singled home the final two runs of the half for three RBI off the bench.

"I've been working really hard on my swing," Grullon said. "I'm at my best going the other way and up the middle."

Lake Country led 4-0, largely due to another excellent start from Jon Duplantier. He left in line for the win after five shutout innings and seven strikeouts to keep his ERA at zero.

Four Monarchs runs in the seventh inning with two outs tied the game, but Lake Country had an immediate and bigger response.

Tiberi scored three of the first four for the DockHounds, with Zuberer III scoring the other on a two-run single by Benson. He as well as Toetz recorded their first professional hits, while JT Moeller got his first pro win.

The DockHounds are eyeing the split with Luke Hansel starting Sunday with a 1:05 first pitch in the final of 11 consecutive games on the road.

