'Dogs Comeback Effort Falls Short in Finale

July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (26-43) rallied but it was Chicago's (35-33) three-run ninth that lifted them to a 10-7 win.

INF Alex Baeza keeps swinging a scorching bat recording three hits with two RBIs, he now has 13 hits in his last six games.

OF Matt Pita homered for the second time in the series, third for the season, with a three-run shot that tied the game in the seventh.

INF Dakota Conners reached four times including a trio of singles, the only Saltdog not to be retired on the afternoon.

Lincoln opened the scoring for the third time in the series with two runs in the first, OF Zane Zurbrugg picking up an RBI single and INF Luke Roskam driving in a run with a double.

Chicago responded with four runs in the third inning, homering twice and walking three times. Lincoln got one run back in the bottom half.

The Dogs got three more in the fourth to open up a four-run lead recording three hits.

In the seventh Pita tied the ballgame with a three-run homer, his second of the series. Chicago, however, would score three times in the top of the ninth inning and Lincoln would go scoreless in the bottom half to end the series.

Lincoln takes on Sioux City from Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, Iowa at 7:05 on Tuesday night.

