Goldeyes Win Thriller in Sioux Falls, Earn Split with Canaries

July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes' Miles Simington in action

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes' Miles Simington in action(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Miles Simington hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the top of the 11th inning as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (38-30) defeated the Sioux Falls Canaries 3-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium Sunday afternoon.

With two out, the Goldeyes' left fielder hit a looper to shallow centre that Drew Mount dove to make a play on. However, the ball bounced past him and rolled all the way to the wall, allowing Simington to score standing up.

Miles Simington - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

Joey Steele (W, 1-1) then retired the Canaries in order in the bottom of the inning to give Winnipeg a split of the four-game series and leave them just a half-game out of first place in the West Division standings.

The Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth when Sioux Falls (38-29) evened the score on right fielder Hunter Clanin's single to left-centre field that drove in first baseman Josh Rehwaldt.

Winnipeg had gone ahead in the second inning after designated hitter Max Murphy scampered home as the result of a fielding error by Canaries second baseman Trevor Achenbach. Goldeyes second baseman Dayson Croes had doubled to right-centre field and Achenbach was unable to corral the throw from Mount.

What was an anticipated marquee pitching match-up definitely materialized. Winnipeg starter Joey Matulovich worked into the seventh inning and did not allow a run. He surrendered only three hits, struck out eight and walked just one. The 27-year-old has not given up a run over his last three starts and lowered his league-leading earned run average to 1.96.

Meanwhile, Ty Culbreth started for Sioux Falls and was seeking his tenth win of the season. He went eight innings and allowed one run on five hits.

Zach Veen (L, 0-3) pitched the final two frames for the Canaries and was responsible for two runs on one hit.

"Joey Matulovich was fantastic once again," said Winnipeg manager Logan Watkins. "Offensively, it was not our best day, but we were also going up a very good pitcher who is having a great year as well. I think we knew going into the game that it was probably going to be close, and we made enough plays in extra innings to win. It was a good series overall."

The Goldeyes return to Blue Cross Park Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CDT when they will open a seven-game homestand against the Kansas City Monarchs. Landen Bourassa (6-3, 3.12 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, with Jackson Goddard (1-4, 5.14) expected to take the mound for Kansas City.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday is "Ukrainian Night". The national anthems will be performed by the Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus and there will be routines by the Troyanda Ukrainian Dance Ensemble on field.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.