Goldeyes Earn Series Split with Eleventh Inning Rally

July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - Winnipeg scored twice in the top of the eleventh inning on Sunday to claim a 3-1 extra inning victory over the Canaries.

The Goldeyes cashed in on a Sioux Falls error in the second inning to grab a 1-0 lead, which held until the eighth when Hunter Clanin drove in Josh Rehwaldt with a single.

But a two-run homerun in the eleventh would put Winnipeg in front for good as they force a split of the four-game divisional set

Clanin finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 38-29 overall. The Canaries will return to action on Tuesday as they open a six-game roadtrip with a 7:02 contest at Fargo-Moorhead.

