Goldeyes Earn Series Split with Eleventh Inning Rally
July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Sioux Falls, SD - Winnipeg scored twice in the top of the eleventh inning on Sunday to claim a 3-1 extra inning victory over the Canaries.
The Goldeyes cashed in on a Sioux Falls error in the second inning to grab a 1-0 lead, which held until the eighth when Hunter Clanin drove in Josh Rehwaldt with a single.
But a two-run homerun in the eleventh would put Winnipeg in front for good as they force a split of the four-game divisional set
Clanin finished with two hits as the Birds dip to 38-29 overall. The Canaries will return to action on Tuesday as they open a six-game roadtrip with a 7:02 contest at Fargo-Moorhead.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 28, 2024
- Goldeyes Earn Series Split with Eleventh Inning Rally - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Swaggerty's Highlight Reel Snag Not Enough in Sunday Loss - Kansas City Monarchs
- 'Dogs Comeback Effort Falls Short in Finale - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Tiberi and 'Hounds Victorious over Monarchs - Lake Country DockHounds
- Monarchs Add Infielder Maxwell - Kansas City Monarchs
- Five Home Runs for Railroaders in 13-5 Win Over Sioux City - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.