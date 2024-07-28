Monarchs Add Infielder Maxwell

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs are bringing a well-travelled American Association member into its ranks.

Kansas City announced the signing of infielder Carson Maxwell Sunday morning. Maxwell will make his Monarchs debut against the Lake Country DockHounds on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.

The Monarchs will be Maxwell's third team in the AAPB. The utility bat began this season with Lake Country, recording 17 hits in 23 appearances.

The 27-year-old joined the league ranks last season with the Lincoln Saltdogs. Maxwell was acquired in a mid-season trade with the Pioneer League's Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Arizona Diamonbacks prospect made 17 appearances in Lincoln last season.

Maxwell was drafted by Arizona in the 2019 MLB Draft before joining the MLB Partner League circuit.

Maxwell had 16 home runs and 84 RBIs in two seasons at McNeese State.

