Five Home Runs for Railroaders in 13-5 Win Over Sioux City

July 28, 2024

Cleburne, TX - The Railroaders tied their season high for home runs in a single game with five in their 13-5 win over the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday night at La Moderna Field.

A very entertaining offensive showing from Cleburne featured two home runs from CF Hill Alexander, back-to-back homers from SS Shed Long and C Jaxx Groshans, and the first dinger for DH Blake Grant-Parks since his return to Cleburne.

Long continued his extremely hot batting with a five-for-five night with two runs scored and two driven in. The All-Star is batting .600 with five RBI through three games against the X's.

On a night where the Railroaders scored in all innings except the first, don't forget about 1B Thomas Dillard who entered his name into the Cleburne record books by breaking the franchise record in single season walks.

In the first of three walks in the game, Dillard broke the record of 72 previously set by Chase Simpson back in 2019. Now at 75, Dillard is well on pace to break the American Association single season record for free passes set at 92.

Game three also saw the return of RHP Dylan Bice, making his first appearance since May 24th after dealing with a hip injury. Bice picked up the win after 1.2 innings of work with no runs allowed and the offense taking the lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Former Explorer Kade Mechals will take the mound for the Railroaders in the series finale on Sunday with first pitch set for 6:06 p.m.

