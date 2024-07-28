Shed Long Drives in 4 Runs in Cleburne's Series-Clinching Win

July 28, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Cleburne Railroaders News Release









Cleburne Railroaders' Shed Long

(Cleburne Railroaders) Cleburne Railroaders' Shed Long(Cleburne Railroaders)

Cleburne, TX - SS Shed Long made his case for the American Association's Hitter of the Week batting .578 with 9 RBI and two home runs in four games against the Sioux City Explorers. Long went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a home run in Sunday night's 8-3 win over the X's at La Moderna Field.

Once again, the Railroaders responded to early scoring from Sioux City with big innings of their own and Sunday night was no different. In the third inning, the Explorers saw a 1-0 lead vanish when RF Korey Holland hit a 2-RBI double and Long followed immediately after with the homer.

After dropping the first game of the series, the Railroaders finished strong with three straight wins which extended their lead on second place Kane County to 1.5 games in the East Division.

This homestand also saw history being made by 1B Thomas Dillard who set the franchise record for walks in a single-season. The previous record, set by Chase Simpson in 2019, was 72 through 98 games yet it only took Dillard 68 games to surpass it. Now sitting at 76, Dillard has 31 games remaining to earn 17 more walks to set the American Association single-season record.

After a travel day on Monday, Cleburne will start their road series in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to take on the Milkmen with game one at Franklin Field beginning at 6:35 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.