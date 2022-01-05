Susi and Clarke Join Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced the signing of forward Kyle Clarke and defensemen Vinnie Susi.

Clarke, 24, is a right-handed forward who played his last four seasons at the University of Toronto. While with the Varsity Blues, Clarke put up 20 points in 44 total games. Prior to his collegiate career, he played five seasons with the North York Rangers in the OJHL with him captaining them his last season.

Susi, 27, is a right-handed defensemen from Pittsburgh, PA. Susi spent two seasons in the FPHL with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees and most recently the Danbury Hat tricks.

Welcome to the Havoc, Kyle and Vinnie!

The Havoc will be back Tuesday, January 11th for First Responders Night and on Saturday, January 15th for St. Jude Night featuring specialty jerseys and fundraising throughout the night.

