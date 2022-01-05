Peoria's Alec Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey Player of the Month

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that Alec Hagaman of the Peoria Rivermen has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month for December.

Hagaman recorded 15 points (three goals, 12 assists), including two power play goals and one game-winner, and was +11 in just eight games as the Rivermen went undefeated in regulation in December, posting a 6-0-2 record for the month.

After being held scoreless in his first game of the month, Hagaman recorded a point in each of the next seven and finished December with five multi-point outings, including three three-point games. Hagaman has since extended his point streak to nine games and currently ranks fourth in the SPHL in points (28) and plus-minus (+18) and fifth in assists (17).

This past Sunday, Hagaman became just the second American-born player, and eighth overall, to record 300 ca- reer SPHL regular season points.

Also nominated: Hayden Stewart, Birmingham (1-3-0, 2.57 gaa, 0.900 save%, shutout), Brian Billett, Evansville (2-3-0, 2.60 gaa, 0.893 save%), Taylor McCloy, Fayetteville (9 gp, 4g, 4a, shg, gwg), Sy Nutkevitch, Huntsville (9 gp, 4g, 6a, 2 gwg), JB Baker, Knoxville (7 gp, 5g, 5a, +7, shg, gwg), Dillon Kelley, Macon (1-4-0, 3.15 gaa, 0.914 save%, shutout), Sean Kuhn, Pensacola (3-2-1, 2.17 gaa, 0.933 save%, shutout), Connor Fries, Quad City (8 gp, 4g, 4a, ppg), Jeff Jones, Roanoke (10 gp, 6g, 9a, +10, 2 gwg) and Ben Churchfield, Vermilion County (2-2-0, 3.25 gaa, 0.911 save%)

