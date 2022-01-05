Rivermen Release Nate Chasteen

PEORIA, IL - It has been announced by the Rivermen that they have released forward Nate Chasteen from the Peoria roster following the end of his Professional Tryout Contract that expired after 10 games.

A native of Peoria, Chasteen played in 10 contests for the Rivermen this season and netted two assists with a plus-four rating. Chasteen was among four Peoria Mustang alumni to be on the Rivermen's active roster this year. This was Chasteen's second stint with the Rivermen, as he had played two games for Peoria during the 2017-18 season.

The Rivermen are on the road this weekend for their first visit to Roanoke this Friday and Saturday, January 7 and 8. After that, the Rivermen will be back at Carver Arena from January 14-16 against Vermilion County and Quad City.

