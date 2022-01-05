Dawgs Activate Vizzo from IR

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs forward Billy Vizzo

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Billy Vizzo has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list and will be available this weekend.

Vizzo enjoyed a strong start to his first season in Roanoke, as the five-foot-eleven winger has scored a goal and provided four assists in his ten games with the Dawgs. That performance earned him a call-up opportunity with the Stingrays from November 10 until November 23, where Vizzo was unfortunately sidelined due to an illness. Vizzo was placed on the injured reserve list retroactive to December 14 following the Evansville home series, in which he was scratched for both games.

The Dawgs are back at home this weekend against the Peoria Rivermen. Puck drop for both Friday and Saturday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Berglund Center. Season tickets, packages, group tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

