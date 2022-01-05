Storm Return Home

MOLINE, IL - The Storm returns to the TaxSlayer Center this weekend for the first time in three weeks to battle the first place Huntsville Havoc on Friday and Saturday. It is the two team's first matchup of the season. The Storm has picked up points in nine of its last ten games and holds a league best 9-2-1 record on home ice.

This weekend's battle of top three teams will be highlighted by the home-ice debut of Storm forward Mason Krueger. The 25-year-old forward is a Bettendorf, Iowa native who played youth hockey locally for the QCHA's Quad City Ice Eagles and Quad City Blues. Krueger went on to play Division 1 NCAA hockey for Army at West Point and scored a goal and an assist in his lone game with the Storm this season.

Friday night is back to school night and teachers, administrators and custodial staff get a free ticket when they show their school ID at the box office. Saturday night is Union Night and the final $1 beer night of the season. Fans can get their tickets for this weekend's games at QuadCityStorm.com or at the TaxSlayer Center box office.

