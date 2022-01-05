Batchelor Herd Report

New Year Recap

The Birmingham Bulls are back on the ice for the first time in 2022 and for the first time since December 30th.The Bulls fell to the Pensacola Ice Flyers on December 26th and 30th in Pensacola 3-1 and 3-2. Birmingham will be on the road again on January 7th in Pensacola before returning to the Pelham Civic Complex on January 8th to face off against the Ice Flyers for the 4th straight game and their first at home in the new year. The Bulls will travel to Pensacola on Friday night with a record of 3-17-4. Pensacola will be looking to jump inside the top five of the SPHL standings coming into the game with a record of 12-9-3-1.

What's Next

Birmingham will host their annual kids jersey night this Saturday on January 8th. The crowd is expected to be the biggest of the season so far for the Bulls with extra promotions, giveaways, and competitions on the ice. On January 17th the Bulls will host the Huntsville Havoc for the first time of the season in their annual Martin Luther King Jr. day game. The Bulls will also host a skate with the players after the game on the holiday. Birmingham will then host their "Church Night" game on January 21st, which includes a team poster giveaway, with many local churches from the Birmingham metro area being represented all throughout the game. Wrapping up the January promotions on the 22nd and 28th, the Bulls will have their "Hawaiian Shirt Night" with Hawaiian-themed uniforms that will be auctioned off after the game. Birmingham will represent and honor all first responders on January 28th when they host the visiting Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

Birmingham vs. Pensacola

Friday, January 7th and Saturday, January 8th will be the seventh and eighth times that the two teams have faced off against one another in a total of eleven season matchups. Pensacola has won all six of the matchups so far this season. The six games between the two so far this season have seen four of the six be decided by two goals or less. Birmingham comes into the weekend series looking to win for the first time this season while also looking to increase their season standings and input themselves into the SPHL playoff picture.

