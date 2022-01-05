Hagaman Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month

PEORIA, IL - The accolades continue to come for Peoria's captain. It was announced on Wednesday afternoon that Alec Hagaman was named December's Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month.

In eight games played by the Rivermen in the month of December, Hagaman had at least a point in seven of them. Hagaman currently has 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in his last nine straight games. This is the longest active point streak in the Southern Professional Hockey League. Hagaman currently ranks 4th in overall scoring in the SPHL this season with 28 points on the year.

Most recently, Hagaman netted his 300th career SPHL point on Sunday, January 2, which he achieved on a secondary assist to a goal by Alec Baer.

Only eight players in the entire history of the Southern Professional Hockey League, including Hagaman, have met or surpassed 300 points in their careers. Hagaman, a native of Peoria, also became just the second American-born player, behind SPHL all-time leading scorer Kevin Swider, to hit the 300-point threshold. Hagaman is also the only active player in the SPHL currently with 300 career points or more.

This is Hagaman's first Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Month honor this season, he was earlier named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week this past Tuesday and he was also honored as co-player of the week for a five-point weekend back in mid-December against Knoxville. Hagaman and the Rivermen will embark on a road trip to Roanoke this Friday and Saturday night before returning to Carver Arena for a homestand against Vermilion County (January 14-15) and Quad City (January 16).

