Havoc First Responders Night Next Tuesday

January 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







Join the Huntsville Havoc next Tuesday, January 11th as we honor Huntsville's heroes with $5 tickets to all first responders and front line workers!

$5 tickets can be purchased via Fevo or in person at the VBC Box Office. General public tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160 or online via Ticketmaster.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Family 4 Pack

The best deal is town is back! Get 4 silver level tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for $60 for select games this season! The next game this package is available for is January 21st! Purchase your Family 4 Pack for 1/21 and all future available games at https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages!

