Havoc First Responders Night Next Tuesday
January 5, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release
Join the Huntsville Havoc next Tuesday, January 11th as we honor Huntsville's heroes with $5 tickets to all first responders and front line workers!
$5 tickets can be purchased via Fevo or in person at the VBC Box Office. General public tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160 or online via Ticketmaster.
