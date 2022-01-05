Thunderbolts Host Huntsville, Travel to Vermilion County this Week

Evansville, Ind: After playing three games against the Peoria Rivermen this past weekend, the Thunderbolts play this week's games a bit earlier than usual, hosting the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday and traveling to Vermilion County on Friday, with no games on Saturday or Sunday.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts host the Huntsville Havoc on Thursday night at Ford Center, opening face-off at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office. On Friday, the Thunderbolts will play in Vermilion County against the Bobcats at the David S. Palmer Arena, starting at 7:00pm CT. Friday's game can be viewed online with a paid membership to SPHL TV through HockeyTV or can be listened to for free on the Thunderbolts Radio Network; at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com/fan-center/listen, or via the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Scouting the Opponent:

Huntsville Havoc:

Record: 20-3-1, 41 Points, 1st Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Jacob Barber (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jacob Barber (37 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hunter Vorva (7-2-1, .923 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs HSV: 1-1-0

The Havoc lost both games this past weekend, the first time all season they have lost back-to-back games. On Thursday at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears, Christian Faggas opened the scoring for Huntsville, but the Ice Bears would take the lead and not look back, defeating the Havoc 4-2, with Huntsville's other goal scored by Robbie Fisher in the third period. In a penalty-filled contest in Roanoke on Friday night, Huntsville again scored first, this time by Jacob Barber. However, the Rail Yard Dawgs scored the next four goals en route to a 4-1 victory. For actions late in Friday's game, Dominick Procopio and Mathieu Newcomb both received a one-game suspension, and Nolan Kaiser received a 9-game suspension.

Vermilion County Bobcats:

Record: 3-15-2, 8 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Houston Wilson (6 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Houston Wilson (11 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Ben Churchfield (2-3-0, .904 Save %)

Thunderbolts 21-22 Record vs VCB: 2-0-0

The Bobcats started the past weekend with a 4-3 upset victory over the Quad City Storm, with goals scored by Declan Conway, Justin Portillo, and Houston Wilson, who scored twice. Wilson's first goal tied a 2-1 deficit in the second period, and the second goal proved to be the game-winner, scored on the power play to break a 3-3 tie with 2:31 remaining in regulation. Ben Churchfield made 29 saves on 32 shots for the victory. The following night was less fortunate, as Quad City avenged themselves with a 4-0 shutout victory.

Call-up Report

- Kyle Thacker (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- Games Played: 19 (5 with Iowa, 14 with Cincinnati, 0 with Adirondack)

- 2 Goals, 1 Assist, 3 Point, 6 PIM

- Cooper Jones (Idaho Steelheads - ECHL)

- Games Played: 10 (1 with Jacksonville IceMen, 9 with Idaho)

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 2 PIM

- Cole Stallard (Iowa Heartlanders - ECHL)

- Games Played: 19

- 3 Goals, 5 Assists, 8 Points, 33 PIM

- Scott Kirton (Cincinnati Cyclones - ECHL)

- Games Played: 1

- 0 Goals, 1 Assist, 1 Point, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Wed. 1/5: Danny Cangelosi signed to professional tryout

Tue. 1/4: Tate Leeson signed to contract

Tue. 1/4: Jake Henderson placed on 21-day Injured Reserve

Tue. 1/4: Ned Simpson traded to Knoxville in exchange for future considerations

Sun. 1/2: Hunter Atchison moved from 21-day to 30-day Injured Reserve

Sun. 1/2: Andrew Green placed on waivers

Sun. 1/2: Matt MacKay signed to contract

Fri. 12/31: Connor Chatham signed to contract

Fri. 12/31: Andrew Green signed to contract

Fri. 12/31: Jake Henderson signed to contract

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

