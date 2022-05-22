Surge Walk-Off Cardinals to Win Series

Wichita, KS - The Wind Surge defeated the Springfield Cardinals 2-1 on a walk-off single by Michael Helman to win their sixth consecutive series.

Deshawn Keirsey started the ninth inning with a lead-off double and went on to score as Michael Helman singled to center field to win the game 2-1. Wichita reliever Bryan Sammons earned his first win of the season.

Danny Coulombe got the start on the mound for the Wind Surge for an MLB rehab assignment and pitched one inning before being relieved by Surge starter Matt Canterino. Canterino went on to pitch four scoreless innings and allowed zero runs and zero hits and struck out six batters before being relieved by Casey Legumina in the sixth inning.

The Wichita bullpen combined for eight innings pitched and only allowed one run on six hits and struck out 13 total batters.

Notes: Wichita wins their sixth straight series, most in Wind Surge history... Balks have occurred in the last three games... The Wind Surge had their tenth come from behind win of the season and fourth walk-off win.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will head to Corpus Christi for a six-game road trip against the Hooks, starting on Tuesday; May 24th for a 6:35 first pitch. Louie Varland will take the mound for the Wind Surge. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com

