Offense Leads Drillers to 10-3 Win

AMARILLO, TX - This week, the Tulsa Drillers bats have led the way against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, and Sunday afternoon was no different. The Drillers had 14 hits, two of which were long balls that accounted for four runs in their 10-3 victory at HODGETOWN.

Jose Martinez had his best start of the season, only giving up three hits and one run, earning his second win of the season and his first as a starter.

Both teams began the game by plating one run in the first inning. After reaching with a single and stealing second base, two consecutive ground outs brought James Outman to the plate. Ti'Quan Forbes then drove in Corbin Carroll from second base to tie the game at 1-1.

The Drillers struck for nine unanswered runs across the next six innings to build a comfortable 10-1 lead.

The second inning began with Carson Taylor and Devin Mann started the inning with singles. Jeren Kendall plated both runners with a triple, which gave Tulsa a 3-1 lead.

Ryan Ward added a fourth run in the fifth inning with an RBI single.

Tulsa had its biggest inning of the game in the sixth. With one runner on base, Taylor slugged his second home run of the season, which put the Drillers ahead 6-1. Doubles from Devin Mann and Brandon Lewis added a seventh run and Kendall cleared the bases with his two-run blast for a 9-1 lead.

Tulsa's final run of the afternoon scored in the seventh inning on back-to-back doubles from Taylor and Mann, giving the Drillers their biggest lead in the game at 10-1.

Alec Gamboa entered the game in the seventh inning and pitched the final three innings. Amarillo plated two final runs on a fielder's choice and a groundout, but Gamboa closed the game, earning his first professional save.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Tulsa is 7-3 in its last ten games.

*The Drillers pitching staff only struck out one Amarillo batter in the game.

*The Drillers hit 18 home runs in the series and have now homered in 11 consecutive games.

*Outman extended his on-base streak to 16 games by going 2-4.

*Andy Pages increased his hitting streak to nine games, the longest hit streak by a Tulsa hitter this season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers return to ONEOK Field to face the Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday, May 24. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and neither teams' starting pitcher for game one has been announced.

Fans can watch the Drillers all season long on MiLB tv or listen on AM 1430 The Buzz.

