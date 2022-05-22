Hooks Settle for Split in Metroplex

FRISCO - The RoughRiders rallied for three runs in the eighth inning to edge the Hooks, 7-6, before 5,731 Sunday afternoon at Riders Field.

Enmanuel Valdez belted two home runs and drove in five as Corpus Christi carried a 6-5 lead through seven.

Following a seeing-eye single from Frisco catcher Matt Whatley, Jonathan Ornelas tripled into the right-field corner to square the score. Ornelas then scampered in on a Jaime Melendez wild pitch.

Lucas Jacobsen worked around two walks in the ninth to record his third save as the Riders engineered back-to-back wins to force a split of the six-game series.

After seeing their hit streaks snapped at 13 and eight games, respectively, Justin Dirden and Valdez teamed for a double and home run in the first.

The Riders made it 2-1 in the home half, but Julio Robaina bounced back to blank the Riders until his exit following the fifth. The Cuban lefty struck out four and stranded five on base.

Luis Guerrero helped the Hooks to their third run in the fifth. Guerrero opened with a single, stole second and then came home on two-out knock by Valdez.

Frisco jumped in front, 4-3, in the home half. The frame was keyed by a two-run double from Ezequiel Duran.

The Hooks made their last push in the seventh. Dirden, who finished the week with three home runs and 12 RBIs, started the inning with a blast to right-center. Luke Berryhill followed with a walk and Valdez knocked him in by belting his eighth long ball of the year and third of the week.

Corpus Christi, back from a 12-game, 14-day road trip, plays host to the Wichita Wind Surge, Class AA club of the Minnesota Twins, on Tuesday at Whataburger Field. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams. Click Here for promotional details about the six-game homestand.

