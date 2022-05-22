Frisco Comes Back Late, Takes Series Finale over Corpus

FRISCO, Texas - Two eighth-inning runs pushed the Frisco RoughRiders to victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks 7-6 on Sunday evening from Riders Field.

Trailing 6-5 into the bottom of the eighth inning, Frisco (22-17) received more late-game heroics from Jonathan Ornelas, who tripled in the game-tying run before coming into score the go-ahead tally on a wild pitch. That gave the Riders a 7-6 lead, enough for Lucas Jacobsen to enter and earn his third save of the season with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Chase Lee (1-0) earned the win for the Riders with a scoreless eighth and Jaime Melendez (0-3) took the loss for Corpus Christi (15-24), ceding three runs over his three innings.

The Hooks began the scoring in the first inning when Enmanuel Valdez cracked a two-run home run in the first inning as part of a monster day. The Riders answered back in the bottom half of the first with a Blaine Crim RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Valdez knocked in his third run with an RBI base hit to center in the top of the fifth, increasing the lead to 3-1, but Frisco volleyed back in the home half of the inning. Ezequiel Duran tied the game with a two-run double, his MiLB-leading 18th of the season, and Josh Stowers gave Frisco a 4-3 advantage with an RBI single of his own.

Ornelas added on to the RoughRiders lead in the sixth with an RBI double to make it 5-3. Ornelas finished with his second four-hit game of the season to increase his batting average to .362.

Corpus Christi came back against Frisco arm Kevin Gowdy in the seventh, blasting a pair of homers. Justin Dirden made it a one-run game with a solo shot before Valdez hammered his second of the game, a two-run home run to vault the Hooks in front 6-5 before Ornelas' big eighth inning.

Justin Slaten shined out of the bullpen for Frisco, allowing just one run over 3.2 innings while striking out a season-best seven batters. Offensively, Crim poured in three hits while Duran and Stowers both collected two hits apiece.

