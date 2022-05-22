Kaiser Homers, Drives in Four in Series Finale Victory

SAN ANTONIO - With the series clinched ahead of Sunday's finale, the Missions had their sights set on reclaiming a winning record. Thanks to a big day from Connor Kaiser who homered and drove in four runs, the Missions take down Midland by a final score of 7-3. They take five of six in the series and improve to 20-19 on the year. This is the first time they have a winning record since they were 2-1 on April 11th.

Gabe Morales was the starting pitcher Sunday afternoon for the Missions. Control of his pitches nearly lead to the RockHounds taking an early lead. Max Schuemann drew a walk to start off the ballgame. After recording a pop out, Schuemann advanced to second base on a passed ball. He then advanced to third with a successful stolen base attempt. With a runner on third and one out, Morales struck out Jonah Bride and Logan Davidson flew out to end the inning.

Colin Peluse, who was expected to start Saturday night's game, was the starting pitcher the RockHounds on Sunday. The Missions nearly took an early lead off the right-hander in the bottom of the first inning. Chris Givin drew a walk and Domingo Leyba hit a ground-rule double. With two runners in scoring position and one out, Yorman Rodriguez popped out to second base Tirso Ornelas struck out swinging to end the threat.

San Antonio took the first lead of the day in the bottom of the second inning. Korry Howell reached base on an infield single after beating out a ground ball to second base. Jorge Ona reached base on a catcher's interference. With two runners on and one out, Connor Kaiser singled into left field and Howell came around to score. The Missions took a 1-0 lead.

The Missions improved their lead in the bottom of the third inning. Yorman Rodriguez hit a one-out double to immediately put himself in scoring position. Juan Fernandez drove in Rodriguez with a single to left field. San Antonio took a 2-0 lead.

For the third consecutive inning, the Missions added on to their lead. Ona led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a single to left field. Connor Kaiser followed that up with a two-run home run over the right field wall. For Kaiser, it was his first long ball since August 10th, 2021. For the Missions, it was their first home run since May 6th. With two outs, Leyba singled to right field to extend the inning. Rodriguez hit the second homer of the inning with a fly ball to left field. His two-run shot made it a 6-0 Missions lead.

Morales was pulled after four shutout innings. The southpaw allowed just one hit, two walks, and struck out four batters. Osvaldo Hernandez replaced him on the mound in the top of the fifth inning. After striking out the first two batters, Chase Calabuig was hit by a pitch and a passed ball allowed him to advance to second base. Max Schuemann drove in Calabuig with a single to left field. The Missions held a 6-1 advantage.

San Antonio made it four consecutive innings with a run after scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Matt Milburn on the mound, Ona was hit by a pitch with two outs in the inning. Kaiser drove in Ona after hitting a double to left field. The Missions held a 7-1 lead over the RockHounds.

Adrian Morejon pitched a perfect sixth inning in his second rehab appearance with the Missions. Mason Fox tossed a perfect seventh inning. Alek Jacob contributed with a scoreless eighth inning while walking one batter. Angel Felipe allowed two runs on three hits in the top of the ninth inning.

Post-Game Notes

With the win, San Antonio improves to 20-19 on the season

Esteury Ruiz's on-base streak ends at 38 games (0-for-5)

First home run for the Missions since May 6th

Korry Howell (#14 Padres prospect): 1-4, R

Tirso Ornelas (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

Adrian Morejon (Rehab Assignment): 1.0 IP, retired all three batters (13 pitches, 11 strikes)

First time with a winning record this season since April 11th

The San Antonio Missions will have the day off on Monday before hitting the road for a six-series at Frisco beginning on Tuesday, Mat 24th. The pitching matchups have not yet been announced. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

