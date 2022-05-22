Sod Poodles Fall at Hands of Drillers, Drop Six Game Series

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (18-20) fell by a run on Saturday night in front of yet another sell-out crowd at HODGETOWN. The Sod Poodles trailed early before taking their only lead of the night in the bottom of the second inning. A tie game in the fifth was as close as Amarillo would get to the win, falling 6-5 to the Tulsa Drillers.

For the fourth time in the first five games of this series, the Drillers struck first. A leadoff home run got the scoring started before Soddies starter Bryce Jarvis settled into a groove. The former No. 18 overall pick tallied five of the next six outs via strikeout including keeping three Drillers stranded in the top of the first and all three outs in the second.

Amarillo jumped in front with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning. The first two batters of the inning reached without recording a hit. Leandro Cedeño started the inning with a leadoff walk before a hit by pitch moved Cedeño into scoring position. D-backs' No. 24 rated prospect Blaze Alexander tied the game with his 12th RBI of the year and a single on the first pitch of his first at-bat of the night. A wild pitch scored Juan Centeno who had moved to third base on a ground out to the Drillers' first baseman.

The second Drillers home run of the game jolted them back into the lead as they quickly made it a 4-2 game after the top of the third inning.

Jarvis' night came to an end after four innings of work where he allowed six hits, the four earned runs, and struck out six Tulsa hitters. Right-hander and 2019 D-backs' Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Josh Green relieved Jarvis and tossed a trio of twos. He went two innings, allowing two hits, two runs - one earned -, and struck out two.

Jorge Barrosa swatted his fourth home run of the year to tie the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fifth. Corbin Carroll led off the inning with a walk before being able to trot home ahead of Barrosa.

The top of the sixth saw more runs cross the plate.

A two-out double and hit batter kept the inning alive and proved costly for the Sod Poodles. A single and fielding error allowed both runners to score and aided Tulsa as they took another two-run lead.

Amarillo strung together a couple of hits highlighted by a ground-rule double off the bat of Sod Poodles catcher Andy Yerzy. Following him aboard was Jeison Guzman who picked up a pair of hits on Saturday and now has a hit in all three games he has played in. A ground ball by Jancarlos Cintron forced Guzman out at second but allowed Yerzy to score to draw Amarillo within a run of the lead.

Down 6-5 entering the last third of the ballgame, Amarillo once again called on the bullpen. Kai-Wei Lin tossed a scoreless inning before turning it over to right-hander Ryan Weiss. The only current Sod Poodle on the D-backs' 40-man has turned around his stint in Amarillo after a tough start. Since allowing eight earned runs over his first 5.2 IP, Weiss has spun scoreless outings in five of his last six outings since joining the Sod Poodle crew, including another two scoreless on Saturday night.

Despite keeping the Drilers off the scoreboard over the final three innings, Amarillo was also unable to muster much offense. Cedeño provided the only Amarillo hit over the final 2.2 IP with his two-out single in the seventh as the team fell to 18-20 on the year.

Tulsa leads the series 4-1 as the Sod Poodles will look to salvage some momentum in the finale before hitting the road to Little Rock, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas Travelers for the first time since 2019. The man who started the series on the mound gets the ball last for Amarillo as RHP Deyni Olivero (0-2, 8.50 ERA) will make his fifth Double-A start. First pitch of the series finale comes on Sunday, May 22 at 1:05 PM for the last scheduled day game at HODGETOWN until September.

Notes:

Carvis: Bryce Jarvis' eighth start of the year didn't get off to a great start, giving up a leadoff home run. However, the No. 18 overall pick in 202 settled in to strike out five of the next nine batters he faced. That included five of the first six outs of the game. Jarvis ended his outing going 4.0 IP with six hits allowed and four earned runs, all coming off home runs. His six strikeouts were the third-most in a game this season, trailing the Sod Poodles team-high of 10 he had in his last start prior to Saturday night and seven he had back on May 4 against Midland. In 10.0 IP against Tulsa this season, Bryce has gone a total of 10.0 IP, with five runs coming across and nine strikeouts.

Jaison DUECEmán: Newly added Jeison Guzman has recorded a hit in all three games he has played for Amarillo. Guzman was added from the IL as the corresponding move to OF Dominic Fletcher being transferred to Triple-A Reno. Guzman is hitting .364 ( 4-for-11) with a double in his three games.

Hip, Hip, JORGE: OF Jorge Barrosa notched his fourth HR of the year in the 5th inning. In 22 games since being promoted from High-A Hillsboro, Barrosa is hitting .253 (21-for-83) with four doubles, four home runs, and 13 RBI. Barrosa's HR tied the game for the Sod Poodles after trailing 4-2 entering the bottom of the fifth.

Cedeño Stays Hot: Leandro Cedeño continues to be the driving force of the Sod Poodles lineup. The Venezuela native went 2-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. His batting average for the year increased to .374 ( 43-for-115) and currently ranks fifth in all of minor league baseball. It was his 15th multi-hit game of the year, tops among all Sod Poodles players.

Best Of Six: With the loss, the Sod Poodles have officially lost their first six-game set of 2022. The team lost their opening series of the year, a 2-1 in the weekend three-gamer but have tied or won the previous five series of the year. The loss also drops the Soddies two games below .500 for the first time this year and into fourth place in the Texas League South Division.

