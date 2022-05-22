Naturals Win Second Straight to Close Series with Travs

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals put up double-digit runs for the second game in a row, beating the Arkansas Travelers 10-5 Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park.

For the second straight day, the entire lineup offered contributions, with seven players recording hits and four multi-hit games, but it was the bottom of the order that made the difference in the game, as the bottom three hitters in the order of Gavin Stupienski, Ryan Grotjohn and Tucker Bradley combined to go 5-for-13 with five runs batted in and three runs scored.

Stupienski opened the scoring in the game, doubling home Robbie Glendinning in the second inning, the first of four straight innings where the Naturals scored.

In the third, Michael Massey doubled home Maikel Garcia, then John Rave connected on a three-run home run, scoring Massey and Nick Loftin, pushing the Northwest Arkansas lead to 5-0.

After the Travelers scored a run in the bottom of the third, Loftin singled home Garcia in the fifth to regain a five-run lead. Grotjohn singled across Nate Eaton in the fifth, then Bradley homered to put the Naturals up 10-1.

Starting pitcher Anthony Veneziano was first relieved by left-hander Zack Phillips, who threw 2.2 scoreless and hitless innings, both striking out three hitters. After the Travelers tagged Stephen Woods Jr. for three runs, Zach Willeman came in and secured the final five outs, extending his streak of consecutive batters retired to 12.

After an off day Monday, the Naturals open up a six-game series in Texas against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday, with a 11:00 am CT first pitch.

