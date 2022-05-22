Surge Clip Cards in Sunday Finale, 2-1

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge (23-14) edged by the Springfield Cardinals (16-23) with a narrow 2-1 walk-off win in Sunday's series finale at Riverfront Stadium. CF Michael Helman provided the winning hit with an RBI single in the bottom of the 9th, lifting Wichita out of the 1-1 tie.

Decisions:

W - LHP Bryan Sammons (1-1)

L - RHP Ryan Loutos (0-1)

Notables:

C Julio Rodriguez provided the 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the 6th... Wichita tied it in the bottom of the 6th when a pitch clock violation resulted in a run-scoring balk, forcing in a run from third and evening it at 1-1... LHP Domingo Robles blanked the Surge through his first 5.0 innings, finishing with 5.2 innings and just one run on five hits... RF Matt Koperniak extended a six-game hitting streak with a single in the 8th... SS Delvin Perez went 2x4.

On Deck:

-Tuesday, May 24, 7:05pm - SPR TBA @ TUL TBA

