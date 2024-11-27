Sunday, December 1st Is Guelph Community Foundation Day

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm and the Guelph Community Foundation are excited to kick off the 2024 holiday season on Sunday, December 1st when the rival Kitchener Rangers come to town.

The team will take the ice in special holiday-themed jerseys that will be up for auction starting on Sunday, December 1st at 2:00pm and ending on Thursday, December 12th at 7:00pm starting with group 1. Proceeds from the jersey auction will directly benefit the Guelph Community Foundation.

Tickets to the game can be purchased online or at the Storm box office by calling 519-837-9690 or in person at 50 Woolwich Street, Guelph, ON.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.