Spitfires Launch Teddy Bear Toss Contest
November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - It's that time of year again - the Teddy Bear Toss is back on December 8th ! This fan-favourite tradition brings our community together to celebrate the season of giving, and this year, we're looking for your best guesses!
Last year, we collected an amazing 3,749 teddy bears, but how many do YOU think we'll collect this time? Submit your guess for the total number of bears thrown onto the ice, and you could win a 16-person suite at an upcoming Spitfires game, plus a $200 gift card to the Spits Store!
All proceeds this year go to Sparky's Toy Drive to support kids in our community.
Don't miss out on this chance to be a part of the action, all while scoring an unforgettable prize for you and your friends!
