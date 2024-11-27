Hounds to Host Teddy Bear Toss, Stuff-A-Bus Event this Saturday

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







One of the most heartwarming traditions in hockey, the Teddy Bear Toss, returns to the GFL Memorial Gardens this Saturday, November 30th, when the Soo Greyhounds host the North Bay Battalion. Game time is 7:07 PM.

Fans are invited to bring new stuffed animals or winter wear (toques, gloves, scarves, and socks) to the game; when the Greyhounds score their first goal, fans can launch their teddy bears onto the ice. Please place all items in a plastic bag before throwing them on the ice.

All collected teddy bears will be donated to Christmas Cheer, bringing smiles to children's faces during the holiday season.

For the Stuff-a-Bus portion of the event, a bus will be parked out from of the main entrance (box office entrance) prior to the game to collect donations of toys and winter wear.

Mark your calendars and join the Soo Greyhounds this weekend in making a significant impact in the community this holiday season.

We thank our loyal fanbase for their continued support in making a difference in the lives of those in need.

To join in, you can get your tickets to this weekend's home games (Fri. Nov 29 and Sat. Nov 30) by visiting the SK Group Box Office inside the GFL Memorial Gardens 10 AM to 5 PM weekdays, starting at 10 AM game days or online, anytime at www.gflgardens.ca.

