Holiday Jersey Auction Announced

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Guelph Storm are auctioning off the 2024 Guelph Community Foundation holiday jerseys! The auction will begin on Sunday, December 1st at 2:00pm and will end on Thursday, December 12th starting at 7:00pm with group 1. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Guelph Community Foundation.

Please note, there is sales tax applied on the auction and the auction will include an overtime period. Overtime will start if you are the highest bidder on an item, and another bid is placed in the last 60 seconds of the auction. The overtime auction period will run for two minutes.

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike and the holiday season, there may be shipping delays. Fans residing in Guelph are encouraged to pick their jersey up at Spyke's Sport Shop.

Group 1: Luchanko, Karabela, Allen, Alriksson, Namestnikov, Gillespie

Group 2: Singh, McGuire, Beauchesne, Budnick, Paquette, Serlin

Group 3: McLean, Snelgrove, Ellsworth, Skvortsov, McKenzie, McFadden

Group 4: Topp, Morris, Johnston, Spada, Jovanovski, Stenevs

Group 5: McHattie, Haley, Sutherland, Spyke

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.