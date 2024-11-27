Spirit Fall in Windsor, 7-2 on Wednesday Night

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Windsor Spitfires on Wednesday, November 27th by a score of 7-2. Dima Zhilkin recorded a goal and an assist with Graydon Jones picking up two assists. Kaleb Papineau started in net for the Spirit, recording two saves on five shots. Sammy DiBlasi replaced Papineau 18:16 into the first period and tallied 18 saves on 22 shots. Joey Costanzo was the starting goaltender for Windsor and recorded 31 saves on 33 shots.

Windsor scored first while on the powerplay as Ryan Abraham found the back of the net. Carson Woodall and Cole Davis were credited with assists as the Spitfires took a 1-0 lead 1:59 into the game.

The Spitfires added to their lead late in the first with Ilya Protas picking up a loose puck in front of the net and fired a shot past Papineau. Liam Greentree and Jack Nesbitt tallied the assists.

With 1:44 left in the first period, Windsor extended their lead as Owen Outwater sent a shot from the left faceoff circle that found the back of the net. Cole Davis and Anthony Cristoforo recorded the assists.

Sammy DiBlasi replaced Kaleb Papineau in net for Saginaw after the 3-0 goal, making his OHL debut.

After 1: SAG 0 - 3 WSR (Total Shots: 11 - 6)

Windsor's powerplay struck again as Ilya Protas scored his second goal of the game. Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo picked up the assists as the Spitfires took a 4-0 lead 2:35 into the second period.

7:16 into the second period Ethan Belchetz fired a shot under the glove of DiBlasi extending the Spitfires lead to 5-0. Conor Walton and Carson Woodall tallied the assists.

After 2: SAG 0 - 5 WSR (2nd Period Shots: 8 - 12 Totals Shots: 19 - 18)

Liam Greentree cut through the Spirit zone and fired a shot into the back of the net at 7:28 of period three. Ilya Protas and Noah Morneau picked up the assists as the Spitfires capitalized on the powerplay again, extending their lead to 6-0.

The Spirit got on the board as Dima Zhilkin buried his fourth goal of the season from the right faceoff circle. Graydon Jones picked up the assist 9:12 into the third period.

Just 45 seconds later, Carson Harmer sent a shot that found the back of the net for his eighth goal of the season. Dima Zhilkin and Graydon Jones recorded the assists.

Ryan Abraham picked up a loose puck in the corner of Saginaw's zone and tucks a backhand shot through the five-hole of DiBlasi to extend Windsor's lead to 7-2, 16:41 into the third period. Carter Hicks and Jean-Christoph Lemieux tallied the assists.

FINAL: SAG 2 - 7 WSR (3rd Period Shots: 14 - 9 Total Shots: 33 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 0/4 WSR 3/8

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (2 Saves / 5 Shots L) Sammy DiBlasi (18 Saves / 22 Shots) WSR Joey Costanzo (31 Saves / 33 Shots W)

Saginaw returns home on Saturday, November 30th as they face off against the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

