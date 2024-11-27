Game Day, Game 24, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

November 27, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

GAME 24 - Firebirds vs Sting

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nolan Collins and Nathan Aspinall scored 10 seconds apart to give the Firebirds a 2-0 lead in the second period but the Barrie Colts responded with three unanswered goals as they went on to beat Flint, 3-2, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Alex Kostov had two assists in the losing effort for the Firebirds

SEND THE FUR FLYING: Wednesday is the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal to the game to be thrown onto the ice when the Firebirds score their first goal. The teddy bears will be collected and donated to local children's centers and hospitals.

HOME FOR NOW: Wednesday is Flint's final home game for 17 days. The Firebirds will play their next six games on the road and will not return to home ice until December 14 when they host the Owen Sound Attack. Flint is 5-8-0-0 on home ice this season and is 4-5-0-1 on the road.

SEEING THE STING: The Firebirds face the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday night, their fourth meeting of eight scheduled in the season series. Flint is 1-1-0-1 against Sarnia thus far this season, including a 3-2 overtime win on October 5 in the only home game they have played against the Sting. Jimmy Lombardi leads the Firebirds with three goals and one assist in three games against the Sting. Sarnia has just two wins in its past 13 games.

LOW SCORING: The Firebirds and Sting enter Wednesday's game with the second and third lowest goals per game in the OHL. Flint averages 2.70 goals per game while Sarnia scores 2.76 goals per game. Flint has been held to two goals or fewer in eight of their last 11 games while Sarnia has been shut out twice in its last six contests. The Firebirds and Sting have had final scores of 3-2, 6-5 and 2-1 in their games against each other this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Alex Kostov had two assists on Saturday night, his first multi-point game of the season...Nathan Day is 1-0-0-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a .938 save percentage against the Sting while Sarnia's Nick Surzycia is 1-0-1-0 with a 1.90 GAA and a .944 SV% against the Firebirds...Sarnia is tied with the Saginaw Spirit for Flint's most frequent opponent with a season series of eight games.

UP NEXT: Flint will hit the road over the holiday weekend and is set to spend Black Friday in St. Catharines for a match up with the Niagara IceDogs. Puck drop at Meridian Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

